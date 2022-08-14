K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KPLUY. DZ Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($27.04) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

