Kryptomon Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $22,687.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kryptomon Coin Profile
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.