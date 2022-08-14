KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KORE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

KORE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 226,219 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

