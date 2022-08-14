KOK Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $42.41 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00063379 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

