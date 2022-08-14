King DAG 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $246,900.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $10.50 million and $246,900.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064668 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

