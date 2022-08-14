Kin (KIN) Price Up 12% This Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $469,028.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,362,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,205,746,105 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

