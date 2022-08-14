KeyFi Reaches Market Cap of $258,590.82 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. KeyFi has a market cap of $258,590.82 and $60.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KeyFi Coin Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
