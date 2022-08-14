Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,000 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the July 15th total of 1,363,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,190.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

