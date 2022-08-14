Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,968 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 6.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 351,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,138. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

