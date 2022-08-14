Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,137,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 15th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of KELTF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

