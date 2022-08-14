Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kelly Services by 61.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELYA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

