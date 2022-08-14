KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.4 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBCSF opened at $55.98 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $99.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

