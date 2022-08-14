Kava Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Kava has a market cap of $560.00 million and $23.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00009160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00117819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00023407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00263704 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00034946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 251,831,410 coins and its circulating supply is 249,347,036 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.