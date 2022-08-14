Kathryn Bueker Sells 200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $387.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

