Karura Reaches Market Cap of $36.81 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
