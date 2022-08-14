Karura Reaches Market Cap of $36.81 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $36.81 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

