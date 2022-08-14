KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009537 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.