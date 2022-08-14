Kangal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $279.00 (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $393,893.75 and $279.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kangal has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kangal Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
