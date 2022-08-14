Kalmar Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $26,132.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,645 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.