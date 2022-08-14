Kalmar Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $26,132.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,592,645 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
