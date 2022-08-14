JulSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,504.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. JulSwap has a market cap of $1.52 million and $203,504.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013775 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

