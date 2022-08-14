Juggernaut (JGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $499,418.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $499,418.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,480.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004113 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064210 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars.

