JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

