JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €37.26 ($38.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

