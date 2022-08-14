JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price to €20.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($11.53) to €8.70 ($8.88) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.20) to €13.60 ($13.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

PBSFY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media ( OTCMKTS:PBSFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

