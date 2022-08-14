Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.0 %

JCI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 122,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

