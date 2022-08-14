Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.98-$3.02 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,763. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 266.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,582 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

