John Ho Buys 10,579 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 9th, John Ho bought 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00.
Landsea Homes Trading Up 5.7 %
LSEA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.