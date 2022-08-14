John Ho Buys 10,579 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CEO John Ho bought 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Ho bought 9,600 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 5.7 %

LSEA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

