John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stake Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after buying an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JHMM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. 106,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,487. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05.

