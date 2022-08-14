John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Insider Transactions at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 149.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

