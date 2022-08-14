JLP Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,100 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 3.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.6 %
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
