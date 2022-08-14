JLP Asset Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

JLP Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up about 10.1% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after acquiring an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after acquiring an additional 804,120 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.