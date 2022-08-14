Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after acquiring an additional 357,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

