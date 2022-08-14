JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

