Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG stock remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.