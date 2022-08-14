Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,703.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.
Japan Post Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.