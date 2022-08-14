Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,703.0 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219. Japan Post has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

