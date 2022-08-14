Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JSMD opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
