Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSMD opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 648.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,411,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.