ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,300 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 3,330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21,901.5 days.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Get ITV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.