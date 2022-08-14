ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

