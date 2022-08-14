iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.