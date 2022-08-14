iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,255 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,492,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

