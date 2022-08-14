iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. 910,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,485. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

