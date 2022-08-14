iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

