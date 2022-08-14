iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

