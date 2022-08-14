iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

