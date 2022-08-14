iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,429,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $99.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.