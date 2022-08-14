iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62.

