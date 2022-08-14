iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.58.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend
