iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,243 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

EZU opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

