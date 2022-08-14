iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.