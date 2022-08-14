iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

