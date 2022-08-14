iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.